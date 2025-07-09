Left Menu

State Lunch Diplomacy: Building Bridges Across the Channel

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to discuss immigration, a returns deal for asylum seekers, and cooperation on Ukraine. Topics include migration pull factors, a potential military force for Ukraine, and bilateral trade investments in energy projects.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:28 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch at Downing Street, marking the second day of Macron's state visit to the UK. The leaders plan to tackle pressing issues including immigration and the Ukraine crisis.

The discussion on immigration comes as a pivotal agenda, with Starmer aiming to secure France's agreement on a returns deal for asylum seekers. This move could effectively address the influx of migrants crossing the Channel, although France urges negotiations with the EU instead.

Alongside migration talks, the state visit includes discussions on forming a military force to support Ukraine, enhancing trade ties, and notable energy investments by French companies in the UK, highlighted by Engie's substantial foray into energy storage.

