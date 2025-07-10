The Green Gamble: Illegal Pesticides Fuel Greece's Agricultural Industry
In Greece, farmers are resorting to illegal pesticides imported in unlabeled bottles to cut costs, with the black market thriving due to high legal pesticide prices. These banned chemicals, posing health and environmental risks, highlight the challenges faced by Greek agriculture amidst financial and environmental pressures.
As pesticide costs surge, Greek farmers have turned to the black market, buying illegal pesticides smuggled into the country. These products, often more effective and cheaper than legal alternatives, pose significant health and environmental dangers.
Authorities across the EU express concern as illegal pesticide usage rises, with approximately 14% of pesticides used being unlawful. Greece, particularly affected due to past financial crises and climate change, sees rates as high as 25% in certain areas.
Despite efforts from officials like Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras to curb this trade, the illicit market remains robust, as organized networks efficiently distribute these banned substances across the region, endangering both public health and the environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
