Left Menu

The Green Gamble: Illegal Pesticides Fuel Greece's Agricultural Industry

In Greece, farmers are resorting to illegal pesticides imported in unlabeled bottles to cut costs, with the black market thriving due to high legal pesticide prices. These banned chemicals, posing health and environmental risks, highlight the challenges faced by Greek agriculture amidst financial and environmental pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:35 IST
The Green Gamble: Illegal Pesticides Fuel Greece's Agricultural Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As pesticide costs surge, Greek farmers have turned to the black market, buying illegal pesticides smuggled into the country. These products, often more effective and cheaper than legal alternatives, pose significant health and environmental dangers.

Authorities across the EU express concern as illegal pesticide usage rises, with approximately 14% of pesticides used being unlawful. Greece, particularly affected due to past financial crises and climate change, sees rates as high as 25% in certain areas.

Despite efforts from officials like Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras to curb this trade, the illicit market remains robust, as organized networks efficiently distribute these banned substances across the region, endangering both public health and the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025