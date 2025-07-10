European Shares Surge Amid Trade Deal Hopes
European stock markets saw an uptick on Thursday as mining stocks bolstered gains. Investors are closely monitoring potential trade agreements between the U.S. and the EU, with negotiations reportedly progressing well. Additionally, U.S. President Trump's new tariffs have sparked further interest in the trade landscape.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index notched a 0.5% increase, reaching 552.45 points as of 0709 GMT, with most regional markets climbing, although Spain's IBEX saw a slight dip of 0.1%.
Negotiations between U.S. and EU officials appear to be advancing, with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic asserting that substantial progress has been made towards reaching a framework agreement with Washington. Talks are reportedly focused on safeguarding the EU's auto industry, according to both EU and industry sources.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a series of new tariffs, including a 50% levy on copper imports and goods from Brazil, starting on August 1. He also issued additional tariff notifications for minor trading partners.
Gains in European mining stocks were prominent, with a rise of 2.8%, while the healthcare sector moved up by 1.1%. In contrast, Barry Callebaut's shares declined by 7.2% following the Swiss chocolate manufacturer's downward revision of its volume expectations for the third time this year.
