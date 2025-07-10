JPMorgan's Dimon Highlights Interest Rate Concerns
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed concerns that the market is underestimating the likelihood of U.S. interest rates increasing. He stated there is a higher chance of rates climbing than the market anticipates and noted market complacency following tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that the market is underestimating the potential for U.S. interest rates to climb higher, referring to this scenario as a significant concern.
Speaking at an event hosted by Ireland's foreign ministry, Dimon argued that the probability of increased interest rates is higher than widely assumed. While the market is factoring in a 20% chance, Dimon estimates the likelihood to be between 40-50%.
Additionally, Dimon pointed out that there is a level of market complacency in response to the tariff measures announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
