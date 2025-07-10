Maharashtra Government Unveils New Initiatives to Support Agricultural Sector

The Maharashtra government is set to launch a new scheme aimed at providing social security to agricultural laborers, the state's Minister of Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal announced during a recent assembly session.

Jaiswal highlighted several initiatives targeting the reduction of farmer suicides, stating that the government's efforts include spending Rs 69,889 crore on farmer welfare across multiple schemes like Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. The minister underscored the government's commitment by investing in export-oriented crops and discontinuing the lottery system for agriculture benefits.

Other significant measures include implementing a wildlife crop protection policy, building paddy roads, and using AI for crop management, with a focus on organic and natural farming to alleviate the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)