Maharashtra Government Unveils New Initiatives to Support Agricultural Sector
Maharashtra's government announced plans for a social security scheme for agricultural laborers, aiming to reduce farmer suicides. The state has invested heavily in farmer welfare and is enhancing agriculture through various schemes, subsidy reforms, and AI-based policies. A new wildlife crop protection policy is also in development.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is set to launch a new scheme aimed at providing social security to agricultural laborers, the state's Minister of Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal announced during a recent assembly session.
Jaiswal highlighted several initiatives targeting the reduction of farmer suicides, stating that the government's efforts include spending Rs 69,889 crore on farmer welfare across multiple schemes like Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. The minister underscored the government's commitment by investing in export-oriented crops and discontinuing the lottery system for agriculture benefits.
Other significant measures include implementing a wildlife crop protection policy, building paddy roads, and using AI for crop management, with a focus on organic and natural farming to alleviate the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- government
- agriculture
- social security
- farmers
- suicides
- subsidy
- AI
- policy
- crop insurance
ALSO READ
Rising Waters: Bhavani Reservoir Boosts Hopes for Farmers
NZ Fixes Housing Subsidy Rules to Treat Boarders and Renters Equally
Rising Waters Bring Hope to Farmers: Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir Fills Up
Ethanol Push Drives Maize Prices Up, Strains Poultry Farmers
Empowering Farmers with Combine Harvesters: A New Dawn in Uttar Pradesh Agriculture