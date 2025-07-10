Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Unveils New Initiatives to Support Agricultural Sector

Maharashtra's government announced plans for a social security scheme for agricultural laborers, aiming to reduce farmer suicides. The state has invested heavily in farmer welfare and is enhancing agriculture through various schemes, subsidy reforms, and AI-based policies. A new wildlife crop protection policy is also in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:22 IST
The Maharashtra government is set to launch a new scheme aimed at providing social security to agricultural laborers, the state's Minister of Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal announced during a recent assembly session.

Jaiswal highlighted several initiatives targeting the reduction of farmer suicides, stating that the government's efforts include spending Rs 69,889 crore on farmer welfare across multiple schemes like Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana and Crop Insurance Scheme. The minister underscored the government's commitment by investing in export-oriented crops and discontinuing the lottery system for agriculture benefits.

Other significant measures include implementing a wildlife crop protection policy, building paddy roads, and using AI for crop management, with a focus on organic and natural farming to alleviate the subsidy burden on chemical fertilizers.

