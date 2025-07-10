Delhi High Court Grants Jailed Gangster 3-Day Custody Parole to Aid Ailing Wife
The Delhi High Court has granted Neeraj Bawania, a jailed gangster, a 3-day custody parole to visit his ailing wife, hospitalized at RLKC Metro Hospital. He is tasked with making arrangements for her treatment and potential transfer. The court emphasized smooth coordination to avoid disruption at the hospital.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court granted a three-day custody parole to incarcerated gangster Neeraj Bawania, allowing him to meet his ailing wife. The court's decision, announced on Thursday, permits Bawania to arrange necessary medical care for his wife, admitted to the ICU of RLKC Metro Hospital.
Justice Sanjeev Narula ruled that Bawania, whose incarceration is tied to a 2015 murder case, can oversee her hospital transfer and treatment. Court instructions mandate the Central Jail Superintendent to ensure Bawania's escorted transits between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the designated days.
The court stressed seamless collaboration with hospital authorities to prevent any operational disruptions. Despite opposition citing Bawania's history, his defense argued the urgency due to his wife's critical health, highlighting their decade-long separation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pre-Dawn Fire Engulfs Shops and Scooter in Delhi
Tragic Turns: Delhi Hospital Assault Cases Stir Outrage
Currency Conspiracy: Iranian National Arrested in Deceptive Dollar Swap at Delhi Airport
The Journey to Parenthood: Dr. Mona Dahiya's Cutting-Edge IVF Solutions in Delhi
Nitish Rana Eyes Return to Delhi Cricket After UP Stint