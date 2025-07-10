Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Jailed Gangster 3-Day Custody Parole to Aid Ailing Wife

The Delhi High Court has granted Neeraj Bawania, a jailed gangster, a 3-day custody parole to visit his ailing wife, hospitalized at RLKC Metro Hospital. He is tasked with making arrangements for her treatment and potential transfer. The court emphasized smooth coordination to avoid disruption at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:06 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Jailed Gangster 3-Day Custody Parole to Aid Ailing Wife
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court granted a three-day custody parole to incarcerated gangster Neeraj Bawania, allowing him to meet his ailing wife. The court's decision, announced on Thursday, permits Bawania to arrange necessary medical care for his wife, admitted to the ICU of RLKC Metro Hospital.

Justice Sanjeev Narula ruled that Bawania, whose incarceration is tied to a 2015 murder case, can oversee her hospital transfer and treatment. Court instructions mandate the Central Jail Superintendent to ensure Bawania's escorted transits between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the designated days.

The court stressed seamless collaboration with hospital authorities to prevent any operational disruptions. Despite opposition citing Bawania's history, his defense argued the urgency due to his wife's critical health, highlighting their decade-long separation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025