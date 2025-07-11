Left Menu

Moscow Awaits Fresh Dialogue Dates from Ukraine

Moscow is anticipating Ukraine's proposals for new negotiation dates. Face-to-face talks resumed after three years, leading to prisoner exchanges and the return of soldiers' bodies.

Updated: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST
Moscow has signaled its expectation for Ukraine to propose dates for resuming negotiations. The development follows the renewal of face-to-face talks between the two nations after a hiatus of more than three years.

In recent meetings held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, both nations reached agreements that facilitated a series of prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of deceased soldiers.

These negotiations mark a crucial step in reducing tensions, as both parties aim to address longstanding issues through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

