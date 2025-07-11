Moscow Awaits Fresh Dialogue Dates from Ukraine
Moscow is anticipating Ukraine's proposals for new negotiation dates. Face-to-face talks resumed after three years, leading to prisoner exchanges and the return of soldiers' bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow has signaled its expectation for Ukraine to propose dates for resuming negotiations. The development follows the renewal of face-to-face talks between the two nations after a hiatus of more than three years.
In recent meetings held in Istanbul on May 16 and June 2, both nations reached agreements that facilitated a series of prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of deceased soldiers.
These negotiations mark a crucial step in reducing tensions, as both parties aim to address longstanding issues through diplomatic channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- negotiations
- prisoner exchanges
- Istanbul
- talks
- diplomacy
- Russia
- Kyiv
- conflict
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Honduras and US Discuss Immigration Amid Tense Relations
Trump's Uncertain Diplomatic Dance with Iran: Talks Floated Amidst Ceasefire Strains
Trump's Impulsive Diplomacy: A Frustrated Leader's War of Words
Shell Denies Takeover Talks with BP Amid Speculation
India-US Trade Talks Hit Roadblock Over Tariffs