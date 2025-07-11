Haryana's Solar-Powered Agriculture Revolution
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, orders the connection of tube wells to solar energy under PM-KUSUM to boost sustainable farming. A five-acre solarisation plan will begin, with solar panels installed on vacant lands and government facilities to fulfill agricultural energy needs efficiently.
In a major push for sustainable agriculture, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has instructed officials to link all tube wells to solar energy progressively. This initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.
During a review meeting, attended by Energy Minister Anil Vij, Saini directed the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) to identify five-acre plots for solarization in each district. Installing solar panels on these plots aims to supply electricity to agricultural tube wells efficiently.
Further developments include setting up solar plants on 300 acres in Ganni Kheda and utilizing vacant lands in Panchkula district for energy generation. The government's plan also includes installing panels on structures across various state facilities.
