C. Sadanandan Master: Champion of 'Viksit Kerala' Vision as Rajya Sabha Nominee

C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist, has pledged to intensify his efforts toward realizing the Union government's vision of a 'Viksit Kerala' following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha. Despite facing political hostility under Kerala's Left government, he remains committed to boosting morale and improving conditions for BJP workers.

Expressing his gratitude about the nomination, Master highlighted the significance of the party's trust in him. He emphasized the necessity of working even harder to promote the 'Viksit Kerala and Viksit Bharat' initiatives. Master's dedication is rooted in the sacrifices of many party workers, particularly in the politically volatile Kannur district.

Alongside Master, nominations to the Rajya Sabha were also given to Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Meenakshi Jain. These appointments, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, recognize excellence in various fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Master as a symbol of courage and resilience, underscoring his contributions to youth empowerment and national development.