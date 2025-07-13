Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Sacred Sawan Aarti

A special aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple marked the third Monday of Sawan. Devotees gathered for prayers accompanied by Vedic chants. Sawan, a holy month for Shiva worship, sees rituals like fasting, chanting, and Rudrabhishek. The festivities began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:32 IST
Devotees Flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Sacred Sawan Aarti
Priests performing Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday morning, a special aarti was conducted at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to mark the third Monday of Sawan, a significant month in the Hindu lunar calendar. The temple resonated with Vedic chants and the sounds of conch shells and bells, as a large number of devotees gathered to participate in this sacred occasion.

Devotees lined up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, honoring the auspicious month that draws thousands to the site, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan commenced on July 11 and is set to conclude on August 9. Regarded as one of the most sanctified periods for followers of Shiva, Sawan is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Sawan holds profound significance in Hindu mythology. Devotees engage in fasting, prayer offerings, chanting Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek—anointing the Shiva Lingam with sacred elements like milk and honey. The Mondays of this month are seen as especially auspicious for Shiva worship, while Tuesdays honor Goddess Parvati. Fasting practices are observed with fervor, with devotees abstaining from grains and consuming only permitted foods.

The period of Sawan is celebrated with great devotion, both in homes and temples, as followers seek to obtain Lord Shiva's blessings. Earlier, devotees also attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the first day of Sawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025