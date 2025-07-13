Devotees Flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Sacred Sawan Aarti

On Sunday morning, a special aarti was conducted at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to mark the third Monday of Sawan, a significant month in the Hindu lunar calendar. The temple resonated with Vedic chants and the sounds of conch shells and bells, as a large number of devotees gathered to participate in this sacred occasion.

Devotees lined up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, honoring the auspicious month that draws thousands to the site, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. This year, Sawan commenced on July 11 and is set to conclude on August 9. Regarded as one of the most sanctified periods for followers of Shiva, Sawan is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Sawan holds profound significance in Hindu mythology. Devotees engage in fasting, prayer offerings, chanting Shiva mantras, singing bhajans, and performing Rudrabhishek—anointing the Shiva Lingam with sacred elements like milk and honey. The Mondays of this month are seen as especially auspicious for Shiva worship, while Tuesdays honor Goddess Parvati. Fasting practices are observed with fervor, with devotees abstaining from grains and consuming only permitted foods.

The period of Sawan is celebrated with great devotion, both in homes and temples, as followers seek to obtain Lord Shiva's blessings. Earlier, devotees also attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple on the first day of Sawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)