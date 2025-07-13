Left Menu

Tiruvallur Train Fire: Evacuations as Diesel-Laden Freight Sparks Massive Blaze

A goods train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur Railway Station, prompting evacuations and impacting several train operations. Authorities have largely contained the fire, detaching 40 of 52 bogies and relocating affected residents to safety. Overhead power was turned off, leading to train cancellations and advisories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:32 IST
Tiruvallur Train Fire: Evacuations as Diesel-Laden Freight Sparks Massive Blaze
Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident early Sunday morning, authorities evacuated residents near Tiruvallur Railway Station as a diesel-laden goods train ignited, causing a massive blaze.

District Collector M Prathap confirmed that the fire, which originated in five bogies around 5:30 am, has been largely contained thanks to swift intervention by emergency services. Officials detached 40 of the 52 train bogies to avert further disaster.

Southern Railway has issued guidelines for passengers, urging them to check updates due to train cancellations and operational changes caused by the precautionary shutdown of overhead power for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025