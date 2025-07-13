Tiruvallur Train Fire: Evacuations as Diesel-Laden Freight Sparks Massive Blaze

In a dramatic incident early Sunday morning, authorities evacuated residents near Tiruvallur Railway Station as a diesel-laden goods train ignited, causing a massive blaze.

District Collector M Prathap confirmed that the fire, which originated in five bogies around 5:30 am, has been largely contained thanks to swift intervention by emergency services. Officials detached 40 of the 52 train bogies to avert further disaster.

Southern Railway has issued guidelines for passengers, urging them to check updates due to train cancellations and operational changes caused by the precautionary shutdown of overhead power for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)