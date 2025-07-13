Rajnath Singh Commends UP's Progress, Highlights BrahMos Expansion in Lucknow

During a recent event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his commendable leadership in enhancing the state's development and law enforcement. Singh declared, 'Today, there is a rule of law in UP, and no criminal walks with his head held high.' He credited Adityanath with writing a new story of progress for the state, one that contributes significantly to the nation's overall development.

Shifting focus to industrial advancements, Singh showcased the new BrahMos Missile Integration Unit in Lucknow. He outlined its importance, stating, 'The demand for BrahMos missiles has surged internationally post-Operation Sindoor, and Lucknow will be pivotal in exporting these missiles, thus boosting employment opportunities significantly in the state.' Singh's comments illuminated the strategic and economic significance of the unit in bolstering UP's industrial landscape.

Singh's address also paid homage to former UP Chief Minister Chandrabhanu Gupta at a statue unveiling ceremony. 'Chandrabanu Gupta laid the groundwork for governance oriented towards public service and national interest,' Singh lauded. Furthermore, Singh reflected on Operation Sindoor, highlighting the Indian Army's success in dismantling nine terror camps in Pakistan, with special mention of the crucial involvement of women soldiers, supported by the blessings of Maa Kali.

