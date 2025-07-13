Tensions Rise at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Amid Gunfire

The United Nations' nuclear oversight body, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reported alarming gunfire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is currently under Russian occupation.

According to the IAEA, hundreds of rounds of small arms fire were heard late Saturday night, marking a highly unusual scenario at the facility.

The repeated gunfire, lasting about an hour, began at 10 p.m. local time. The IAEA is actively seeking additional information to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)