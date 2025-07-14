Left Menu

Food Scare Strikes Ashram Gurukul: 32 Students Hospitalized

Thirty-two students from Ashram Gurukul School in Nalgonda were hospitalized after eating chicken meals and Pulihora rice. Initially, 13 students were in serious condition, but all are now stable. Doctors suspect the symptoms might be due to gas formation. Some students have already been discharged.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident at Ashram Gurukul School in Mudigonda, Nalgonda District, 32 students were hospitalized following the consumption of school-provided meals. The meals included chicken dishes and Pulihora rice, which were served over the last two days. Initially, 13 students were in serious condition, prompting swift medical responses.

According to the Devarakonda Police Station Inspector, the students exhibited symptoms of vomiting and loose motions. The school management acted promptly to transfer the affected students to a nearby hospital. As of now, all students have stabilized, and several have been discharged.

Medical professionals, after an initial assessment, suspect that the symptoms might be linked to gas formation caused by the Pulihora rice. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure full recovery for all students involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

