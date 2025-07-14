Chianti Wine Producers Eye New Markets Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Italy's Chianti wine producers are advocating for a new export strategy focusing on South America, Asia, and Africa due to potential U.S. tariffs. Current U.S. imports account for a significant portion of Italian wine sales. Producers identify opportunities in diverse international markets to mitigate trade uncertainties.
- Italy
Amid potential tariff threats from the U.S., Italy's Chianti wine producers are pushing for a revamped export strategy. This move, supported by the EU, aims to target emerging markets in South America, Asia, and Africa.
The strategic shift comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced possible hefty tariffs on European imports, sparking trade concerns. With Italy being a leading wine exporter to the U.S., industry leaders see diversification as essential.
Giovanni Busi and Matteo Lunelli, key figures in the Italian wine industry, have highlighted growth opportunities in regions including Brazil, Argentina, and the Asian market, while noting the increased wine consumption potential in Africa and India.
