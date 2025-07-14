Trump's Strategic Shift: New Arsenal and Sanctions for Russian Buyers

In a decisive move intended to exert pressure on Moscow, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that a new cache of weapons, including Patriot missiles, would be provided to Ukraine. The announcement came with a stern warning that buyers of Russian exports might soon face sanctions if Russia does not agree to a peace deal within 50 days. This decision reflects a significant change in U.S. policy, driven by disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Flanking NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Putin, citing continued Russian aggression despite past attempts at negotiation. The new armament package will see billions of dollars in weaponry heading to Ukraine, with the financial burden falling on NATO allies for the top-tier armaments. "We're going to make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to NATO," Trump declared.

The introduction of potential secondary sanctions marks an unprecedented shift in Western sanctions strategy. Lawmakers in the United States have shown bipartisan support for legislation that would enable such measures. By targeting countries that purchase Russian exports, Trump's administration aims to curtail the Kremlin's financial lifeline, primarily derived from oil sales to nations including China and India. "If we don't have a deal in 50 days, it's very simple, and they'll be at 100%," Trump stated, indicating an unwavering commitment to enforcing these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)