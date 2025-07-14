Judicial Shake-Up: Five New Chief Justices Appointed

In a significant reshuffle within the Indian judiciary, the government on Friday announced the elevation of five judges from various High Courts to the position of Chief Justices. The Ministry of Law and Justice confirmed that these appointments were sanctioned by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, previously the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been promoted to Chief Justice of the same court. Additionally, Justice Vibhu Bakhru from the Delhi High Court is set to take over as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, will now lead the Gauhati High Court. Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, also from the Patna High Court, will assume the role of its Chief Justice. Moreover, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court. These appointments align with the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations, led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, on May 26, 2025.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, the outgoing Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, will now serve as Chief Justice in Madras. Additionally, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh is transferred from the Chief Justice position in Tripura to Telangana. Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, previously Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court, will now preside over the Tripura High Court. Meanwhile, Justice K.R. Shriram moves from Madras to become Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

This strategic judicial elevation aims to bolster the leadership and operational efficiency of higher judiciary across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)