Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha Government Over Student's Tragic Death

In a scathing critique, Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday lambasted the Odisha government, attributing the tragic death of a Balasore college student to their administrative failure. The student, who self-immolated in protest over sexual harassment by her teacher, represents a systemic breakdown, Patnaik asserted.

Patnaik lambasted the government in a post on X, describing the incident as a deliberate outcome of inaction rather than a mere accident. "Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes," he lamented, emphasizing the state's indifference despite her persistent appeals for help.

The student had reported the harassment to multiple authorities, including the college principal and high-ranking officials, but her cries for justice went unanswered, Patnaik noted. He branded her death as "planned injustice," urging Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to hold accountable those who failed to act on her desperate pleas.

