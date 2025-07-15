Left Menu

Germany's Wind Revolution: Onshore Power Surge

Germany's onshore wind power sector experienced a significant expansion in the first half of 2025, achieving the strongest growth since 2017, though still behind the legal targets. The German government aims for 80% renewable electricity by 2030, with recent reforms bolstering progress despite challenges.

Updated: 15-07-2025 14:31 IST
Germany's onshore wind power sector marked its most substantial half-year growth since 2017. However, according to the BWE wind power lobby, the expansion remains insufficient to hit legally set targets. Berlin is pushing to source 80% of the country's electricity from renewable energy by 2030, a target propelled by recent reforms and decreased Russian fossil fuel imports after Ukraine's invasion.

In early 2025, Germany added 409 new turbines, offering 2.2 gigawatts (GW) of capacity—a 67% increase year-over-year. Additionally, 7.8 GW of new projects received approval, jumping 55% from the previous year. The permitting process duration was streamlined by over 20%, down to 18 months, according to data from the Wind and Solar Energy Agency, in collaboration with BWE and VDMA Power Systems.

Despite these positive trends, BWE's head, Baerbel Heidebroek, emphasizes that expansion still lags behind what's needed to meet the Renewable Energy Sources Act's (EEG) target of 115 GW onshore installed capacity by 2030. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche revealed plans to evaluate electricity demand, energy security, and the progression of grid expansions, indicating potential policy revisions. The association urged the federal government for investment security and expedited infrastructure upgrades.

