"Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori": Madhya Pradesh Police launch statewide awareness campaign

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched a 15-day statewide anti-drug awareness campaign "Nashe Se Doori - Hai Zaroori" aiming to make the public aware about the effects of drug abuse, according to an official release. Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana formally inaugurated the campaign by unveiling the campaign poster and reading out a message issued by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday. The campaign will run from July 15 to July 30 across all districts of the state, it added.

Speaking at the launch, DGP Makwana said that the initiative, inspired by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is being run by the state police to prevent drug addiction in society. "The word 'drugs' brings to mind a weak body, intoxicated eyes, and darkness. Drug addiction is destroying the young generation and their families. The top political leadership of the country and the state is also concerned about the serious problem and is making efforts to resolve it," the release read. "It is our moral responsibility to protect adolescents and youth by raising awareness about its consequences and keeping them away from drugs. 'Our message is - Madhya Pradesh should be drug free'," the DGP added.

The statement further added that the campaign will feature daily activities across the state, which include broadcasting through local radio and FM channels, banners, posters, hoardings at public places and distribution of pamphlets. Also, video messages will be conveyed through digital screens at bus stands and major intersections. Additionally, information about the harmful effects of drugs will be announced through PA systems installed on garbage collection vehicles. Extensive public messages will also be broadcast on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp through hashtags #naash_se_duurii_hai_jruurii, #Say No To Drugs, #NashamuktMP etc.

A "selfie point" related to de-addiction will be set up at each event location to encourage the public participation. Helpline numbers 1933, 14446 and website https://ncbmanas.gov.in will be widely publicized for narcotics-related complaints and counselling. Along with this, promotional material like caps, wrist bands, badges, posters and banners will also be distributed. The public awareness campaign is aiming to serve as a strong and coordinated effort across the state to build public opinion against drug abuse and to play a significant role in moving towards a drug-free, healthy, and safe society, it added.

Under the campaign, awareness programmes will be run in schools, colleges, slum areas, religious places, markets, and industrial establishments. Along with this, messages from senior officers, athletes and public figures will be played in public areas and shared on social media. Motivational stories of former addicts who overcame addiction will also be highlighted. (ANI)

