Justice Sought: The Tragic Tale of Odisha's Daughter
A second-year B.Ed student from Odisha who self-immolated after alleged sexual harassment and institutional inaction has died. This tragedy sparked criticism from Congress, with Rahul Gandhi condemning the BJP's silence. Congress leaders demand accountability and justice for the victim, highlighting systemic failures in protecting women's rights.
- Country:
- India
A heartbreaking incident in Odisha has ignited political outrage as a college student succumbed to fatal burns after setting herself on fire. The 20-year-old student's drastic action followed alleged sexual harassment and what is perceived as systemic neglect by authorities.
The tragedy spurred sharp criticism from Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi accused the BJP of institutional failure, demanding accountability and action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what he described as a 'murder by the system.'
Congress figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting a pattern of systemic inadequacy and the pressing need for justice. Calls for accountability echo across India, as the issue underscores the ongoing struggle for women's rights and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Nishikant Dubey Accuses Congress of Cold War-Era Collusions
Congress Demands Accountability Post Puri Stampede Tragedy
Congress MP Criticizes BJP Over Jagannath Puri Stampede: Calls for Action Against 'VIP Syndrome'
Randeep Singh Surjewala's Strategic Meetings Signal Change in Karnataka Congress
Congress Criticizes BJP's Selective Attention on Women's Safety