Justice Sought: The Tragic Tale of Odisha's Daughter

A heartbreaking incident in Odisha has ignited political outrage as a college student succumbed to fatal burns after setting herself on fire. The 20-year-old student's drastic action followed alleged sexual harassment and what is perceived as systemic neglect by authorities.

The tragedy spurred sharp criticism from Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi accused the BJP of institutional failure, demanding accountability and action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what he described as a 'murder by the system.'

Congress figures like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting a pattern of systemic inadequacy and the pressing need for justice. Calls for accountability echo across India, as the issue underscores the ongoing struggle for women's rights and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)