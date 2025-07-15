Bihar's Voter Roll Drive: 86% Forms Collected, Final Push Underway
With ten days left until the deadline, Bihar's voter registration campaign has collected 86.32% of enumeration forms, covering over 90% of the 7.9 crore electorate. Efforts intensify with household visits and online form submissions to ensure comprehensive voter inclusion before the publication of the Draft Electoral Roll on August 1, 2025.
- Country:
- India
With the clock ticking towards the submission deadline, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that 86.32% of Enumeration Forms (EFs) have been gathered in Bihar, forming part of a massive statewide effort. This phase of collection, accounting for deceased and relocated voters, involves a monumental electorate of nearly 7.9 crore citizens.
To bridge the remaining gap, local Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are preparing a third round of household visits, targeting electors who missed previous registration opportunities. Special camps and media advertisements are strategically placed across the state's urban wards to facilitate the timely submission of forms.
The digital push continues, with the innovative ECINet App allowing electors to submit their EFs online and verify their inclusion in historical voter rolls. Supported by political party agents, the efforts extend to ensuring no voter is left unregistered, as Bihar prepares to update its electoral roll by August 1, 2025, according to official sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
