Nasdaq Soars to New Heights Amid Inflation and Earnings Season

The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Tuesday, largely fueled by a significant increase in Nvidia's shares.

Technology stocks led the charge as inflation data suggested rising consumer prices, complicating the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 lagged slightly, impacted by mixed signals in the banking sector as earnings season began.

Despite a promising rise in Nvidia and other tech stocks, banking equities faced turbulence. While JPMorgan dipped slightly, Citigroup made gains. President Trump's recent trade threats appeared to have little immediate market impact, as focus shifted to potential U.S.-EU and Mexico negotiations.

