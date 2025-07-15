Indian Gherkins Reach South America: A Boost to Agricultural Exports
India has successfully exported gherkins from Tamil Nadu to Uruguay, facilitated by APEDA. The shipment, consisting of whole gherkins and sandwich slices, was produced through contract farming in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. This move is a significant step in promoting India's value-added agricultural exports.
- Country:
- India
The Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday that India has exported gherkins to Uruguay, marking a notable achievement in agricultural trade. The export, supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), involved gherkins grown in Tamil Nadu.
APEDA's involvement highlights the importance of value-added agricultural exports. The shipment included whole gherkins, popular in pickles, and sandwich slices, which are key components in various fast foods.
This export exemplifies India's growing capabilities in the global agri-market, with contract farming in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri showcasing direct farm-to-market strategies and empowering local farming communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)