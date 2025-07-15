Left Menu

Indian Gherkins Reach South America: A Boost to Agricultural Exports

India has successfully exported gherkins from Tamil Nadu to Uruguay, facilitated by APEDA. The shipment, consisting of whole gherkins and sandwich slices, was produced through contract farming in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. This move is a significant step in promoting India's value-added agricultural exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:05 IST
Indian Gherkins Reach South America: A Boost to Agricultural Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday that India has exported gherkins to Uruguay, marking a notable achievement in agricultural trade. The export, supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), involved gherkins grown in Tamil Nadu.

APEDA's involvement highlights the importance of value-added agricultural exports. The shipment included whole gherkins, popular in pickles, and sandwich slices, which are key components in various fast foods.

This export exemplifies India's growing capabilities in the global agri-market, with contract farming in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri showcasing direct farm-to-market strategies and empowering local farming communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025