Indian Gherkins Reach South America: A Boost to Agricultural Exports

The Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday that India has exported gherkins to Uruguay, marking a notable achievement in agricultural trade. The export, supported by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), involved gherkins grown in Tamil Nadu.

APEDA's involvement highlights the importance of value-added agricultural exports. The shipment included whole gherkins, popular in pickles, and sandwich slices, which are key components in various fast foods.

This export exemplifies India's growing capabilities in the global agri-market, with contract farming in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri showcasing direct farm-to-market strategies and empowering local farming communities.

