U.S. Domestic News Rundown: From Hacking to Housing

The U.S. news briefs cover a former Army soldier's guilty plea in a hacking case, military troop adjustments in LA, air traffic control plans, affordable housing finance by Goldman Sachs, whale rule delay in the Gulf, and more key national updates across various sectors.

Updated: 16-07-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A former U.S. Army soldier faces repercussions after admitting guilt to hacking telecom databases and extorting data. Cameron John Wagenius notably defrauded multiple organizations, stealing sensitive information and demanding hefty ransoms.

The U.S. military scales back National Guard presence in Los Angeles, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pulling troops following successful missions. Meanwhile, the Transportation Secretary outlines crucial air traffic control system overhauls.

On the finance front, Goldman Sachs backs a $270 million housing initiative in Brooklyn amidst a crunched market. Environmental and regulatory issues see delays in whale protection rules, and the SEC sees leadership shuffle as the University of Michigan faces a federal funding probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

