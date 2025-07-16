U.S. Domestic News Rundown: From Hacking to Housing

A former U.S. Army soldier faces repercussions after admitting guilt to hacking telecom databases and extorting data. Cameron John Wagenius notably defrauded multiple organizations, stealing sensitive information and demanding hefty ransoms.

The U.S. military scales back National Guard presence in Los Angeles, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pulling troops following successful missions. Meanwhile, the Transportation Secretary outlines crucial air traffic control system overhauls.

On the finance front, Goldman Sachs backs a $270 million housing initiative in Brooklyn amidst a crunched market. Environmental and regulatory issues see delays in whale protection rules, and the SEC sees leadership shuffle as the University of Michigan faces a federal funding probe.

