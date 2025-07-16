HDB Financial Services Shares Dip Amidst Profit Decline

Shares of HDB Financial Services fell by nearly 4% this Wednesday following a reported 2.4% decline in net profit, amounting to Rs 568 crore for Q1 of this financial year. The value dropped to Rs 810.30 on the BSE and Rs 810.25 on the NSE.

In contrast to the profit dip, HDB Financial Services reported a robust 14.2% growth in total income, reaching Rs 2,726 crore as of June 30, 2025. The company's asset under management (AUM) also saw a rise of 14.7%, totaling Rs 1,09,690 crore.

Despite the decline in net profit, the subsidiary of HDFC Bank recorded an 18.3% increase in net interest income, coming in at Rs 2,092 crore. Established in 2007, HDB Financial Services continues to operate as an upper-layer NBFC as per the Reserve Bank's categorization.