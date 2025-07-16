Russia's Mixed Energy Output Trends in Early 2024
In early 2024, Russia recorded a 3.5% decrease in oil production, producing 211 million metric tons. Gas output also dropped by 3.0% to 290 billion cubic metres. However, coal production saw a minor increase of 0.1%, reaching 187 million metric tons, according to the energy ministry.
Updated: 16-07-2025 14:25 IST
In a recent report, Russia's energy ministry noted a 3.5% decline in the nation's oil production between January and May 2024, with output hitting 211 million metric tons.
During the same period, gas production experienced a 3.0% decrease, reaching 290 billion cubic metres, marking a notable shift in the country's energy landscape.
Conversely, Russia's coal production showed marginal growth, increasing by 0.1% and resulting in 187 million metric tons produced in the first five months of the year.
