Russia's Mixed Energy Output Trends in Early 2024

In early 2024, Russia recorded a 3.5% decrease in oil production, producing 211 million metric tons. Gas output also dropped by 3.0% to 290 billion cubic metres. However, coal production saw a minor increase of 0.1%, reaching 187 million metric tons, according to the energy ministry.

Moscow | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent report, Russia's energy ministry noted a 3.5% decline in the nation's oil production between January and May 2024, with output hitting 211 million metric tons.

During the same period, gas production experienced a 3.0% decrease, reaching 290 billion cubic metres, marking a notable shift in the country's energy landscape.

Conversely, Russia's coal production showed marginal growth, increasing by 0.1% and resulting in 187 million metric tons produced in the first five months of the year.

