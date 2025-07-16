Russia's Mixed Energy Output Trends in Early 2024

In a recent report, Russia's energy ministry noted a 3.5% decline in the nation's oil production between January and May 2024, with output hitting 211 million metric tons.

During the same period, gas production experienced a 3.0% decrease, reaching 290 billion cubic metres, marking a notable shift in the country's energy landscape.

Conversely, Russia's coal production showed marginal growth, increasing by 0.1% and resulting in 187 million metric tons produced in the first five months of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)