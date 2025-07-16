India's Green Push: New Agri Schemes and Renewable Energy Investments

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has announced significant strides in India's agriculture and energy sectors. Prime among the approvals is the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana,' a scheme targeted at transforming agriculture to be more profitable and sustainable.

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the plan's focus on self-reliance and economic prosperity in rural areas. The initiative will involve 100 agri-districts, integrating 36 schemes across multiple ministries to foster modern and scientific agricultural practices, supported by an annual budget of Rs 24,000 crore over six years.

Simultaneously, substantial investments in green energy have been sanctioned, with NTPC and NLCIL receiving expanded limits to escalate renewable energy efforts. NTPC's limit rises to Rs 20,000 crore, with the aim of achieving 60 GW of green energy by 2032, while NLC India invests Rs 7,000 crore towards green initiatives.