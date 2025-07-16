Left Menu

Suriname's Offshore Oil Boom: A New Dawn for Economic Growth

Suriname's new president, Jennifer Simons, emphasized the importance of managing profits from offshore oil and gas projects to enhance national living standards. She stressed the need for fiscal discipline to ensure benefits are distributed fairly across the populace.

16-07-2025
Jennifer Simons, the newly sworn-in president of Suriname, has urged the government to leverage the massive potential profits from offshore oil and gas discoveries to boost the nation's standard of living.

In her inaugural speech, Simons highlighted the urgent need for fiscal discipline at every stage, suggesting that responsible management of these resources could lead to significant economic improvements.

Suriname's government faces the challenge of translating these potential boons into tangible benefits for all citizens, calling for policies that ensure equitable distribution of wealth derived from natural resources.

