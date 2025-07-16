Farmers Urged to Combat Lumpy Skin Disease in Buldhana
Authorities in Buldhana district of Maharashtra urge farmers to implement measures to control Lumpy Skin Disease among cattle. The local Krishi Vigyan Kendra spearheads an awareness campaign encouraging farmers to adopt recommended practices to prevent disease spread, particularly emphasizing protection of vulnerable young calves.
- Country:
- India
In response to an outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in Buldhana district, eastern Maharashtra, local authorities have urged farmers to quickly adopt preventive measures to control the spread among cattle.
A recent release from the District Information Office emphasizes the necessity of proactive action, highlighting a public awareness campaign spearheaded by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. This campaign is aimed at educating farmers on disease mitigation techniques.
The virus, which primarily afflicts young calves, is chiefly transmitted by mosquitoes. The advisory recommends isolating affected cattle and regularly disinfecting enclosures to curb the disease's spread.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Highway Horror: Teen Assaulted, Women Robbed in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Revises Tax Structure: Luxury Cars to Cost More
Maharashtra Withdraws Controversial Language Policy Amid Public Backlash
Maharashtra Assembly Turmoil: Nana Patole Suspended Amidst Farmer Protest
Shiv Sena Advocates for Opposition Leadership Amid Maharashtra Assembly Stalemate