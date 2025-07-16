Farmers Urged to Combat Lumpy Skin Disease in Buldhana

In response to an outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in Buldhana district, eastern Maharashtra, local authorities have urged farmers to quickly adopt preventive measures to control the spread among cattle.

A recent release from the District Information Office emphasizes the necessity of proactive action, highlighting a public awareness campaign spearheaded by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra. This campaign is aimed at educating farmers on disease mitigation techniques.

The virus, which primarily afflicts young calves, is chiefly transmitted by mosquitoes. The advisory recommends isolating affected cattle and regularly disinfecting enclosures to curb the disease's spread.

