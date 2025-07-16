Left Menu

Coimbatore's Fugitive Tailor Raja Apprehended: A 29-Year-Long Manhunt Concluded

Tailor Raja, a key fugitive linked to the notorious 1998 Coimbatore bombings, has been captured by Tamil Nadu's ATS after evading arrest for nearly three decades. Held in Karnataka, Raja faces multiple charges, including the blasts that killed 58 and injured 250, marking a major breakthrough for authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:32 IST
Earlier visuals from Police Recruit School campus where he has been brought and kept (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Judicial Magistrate's Court in Coimbatore has granted five days of police custody to Tailor Raja, a principal suspect in the 1998 bomb blasts case in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Raja, captured by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), is also implicated in a series of communal murder cases.

Raja, who has been on the run for nearly 29 years, was apprehended following a strategic operation in Karnataka's Vijayapura district. The suspect, once known under various aliases, including Sadiq and Shahjahan Shaik, has evaded capture since 1996, making his arrest a significant milestone for the investigative team.

In addition to the Coimbatore bombings that resulted in 58 fatalities and 250 injuries, Raja is accused of involvement in multiple other violent incidents, including the 1996 petrol bomb attack. His arrest represents the third significant capture in recent efforts by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore City Police, underscoring an intensified crackdown on historical terror-related cases.

