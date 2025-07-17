Left Menu

Bihar's Big Relief: 125 Units of Free Power to Boost 1.67 Crore Households

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a new policy providing 125 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, benefiting 1.67 crore families. This move, ahead of state elections, also includes solar power installations for sustainable energy. The policy has sparked political debate, claimed as a pre-election strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:46 IST
JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan and RJD leader Shakti Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move likely to impact millions ahead of the state elections, Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, has announced a groundbreaking policy to offer 125 units of free electricity to domestic consumers. This initiative stands to benefit approximately 1.67 crore households, thereby significantly easing financial burdens.

JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan praised this policy as a 'gift' to the residents of Bihar, stressing its potential to reduce monthly expenses for many families. However, the decision has not gone without criticism, as RJD leader Shakti Yadav credits the proposal to opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who advocated for 200 units of free electricity.

In addition, the state government will implement a long-term plan to establish solar power plants atop rooftops or in nearby public areas, with provisions for financial assistance under the Kutir Jyoti scheme. These measures, Kumar noted, aim to harness up to 10,000 megawatts of solar energy within three years, emphasizing the administration's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

