Trump Administration Moves Amid Controversies and Legal Challenges

The U.S. military is set to pull back 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, deploying them during recent protests to safeguard federal property. The Pentagon deems the mission successful, as confirmed by spokesperson Sean Parnell.

Amid rising tensions, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 69% of Americans suspect that President Donald Trump's administration conceals information about convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, a new law signed by Trump absolves automakers of penalties for failing to meet fuel efficiency standards over the last three years.

Trump maintains optimism about China cracking down on fentanyl trafficking, while also grappling with diminishing approval ratings on immigration issues, as public discontent grows. In a move related to resource development, the administration transferred 28,000 acres in Alaska to a native group, stirring further discussions on land policies.

