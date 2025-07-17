Left Menu

Trump Administration Moves Amid Controversies and Legal Challenges

The Trump administration faces mounting challenges, including troop withdrawals, backlash over Jeffrey Epstein discrepancies, automobile fuel economy regulation changes, sanctions on fentanyl trafficking with China, declining immigration approval ratings, mining land transfers, potential firing of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and state lawsuits against disaster grant cuts.

The U.S. military is set to pull back 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, deploying them during recent protests to safeguard federal property. The Pentagon deems the mission successful, as confirmed by spokesperson Sean Parnell.

Amid rising tensions, a Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that 69% of Americans suspect that President Donald Trump's administration conceals information about convicted sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, a new law signed by Trump absolves automakers of penalties for failing to meet fuel efficiency standards over the last three years.

Trump maintains optimism about China cracking down on fentanyl trafficking, while also grappling with diminishing approval ratings on immigration issues, as public discontent grows. In a move related to resource development, the administration transferred 28,000 acres in Alaska to a native group, stirring further discussions on land policies.

