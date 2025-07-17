Left Menu

Kem One and EDF's Decade-Long Power Pact

Kem One and EDF have agreed on a memorandum to supply electricity for ten years to seven industrial sites. The formal contract is expected by September, with initial power delivery scheduled for January 2026.

Updated: 17-07-2025 19:26 IST
Kem One and EDF's Decade-Long Power Pact
Kem One and EDF have taken a significant step towards energy collaboration as they ink a memorandum of understanding to supply electricity over the next decade.

This agreement will cover seven industrial sites, ensuring a steady power supply until at least 2036. The official contract is anticipated to be signed by September.

Starting from January 2026, these seven sites will begin receiving electricity as per the agreement, marking a new chapter in industrial energy partnerships.

