Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Backs Modi's Vision for Developed India by 2047

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday reiterated support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of establishing India as a developed nation by 2047. He credited Modi's leadership for enhancing India's global recognition and commended his efforts over the past 11 years under the mantra of inclusive development.

Highlighting India's economic progress, CM Sai noted that the nation has become the fourth-largest economy under Modi. He criticized the economic stagnation during the United Progressive Alliance's decade-long governance from 2004 to 2014. 'India, once in the 10th position, has advanced to the fourth, thanks to Modi's leadership,' Sai asserted.

During the launch of the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor Vision 2047'—a roadmap for a developed state by 2047—Sai emphasized the state's vast potential. He praised the region's mineral wealth and agricultural capacity, alongside the diligence of local farmers, suggesting that these assets would drive the state's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)