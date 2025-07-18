Left Menu

Russia's Resilience: Adapting to Sanctions

Russia has developed a resilience to Western sanctions. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the European Union's latest package targets the Russian oil and energy industry. Peskov criticized these sanctions as illegal, emphasizing their negative impacts on supporting countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russia has demonstrated its adaptability to Western sanctions, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The European Union announced its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, intensifying pressure on the country's oil and energy sectors.

Peskov condemned the sanctions as unlawful, asserting they harm nations endorsing such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

