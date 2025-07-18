Revolutionizing Securities: Hackathon Sparks Innovation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has teamed up with major players like BSE, CDSL, NSDL, and KFintech to unveil the Securities Market Hackathon.

Held at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, this hackathon aims to harness the nation's brightest talents to deliver digital-first solutions that address pressing issues in the securities market.

Participants are tasked with crafting technologies that empower retail investors while boosting transparency, efficiency, and compliance in capital markets, with the added incentive of cash awards for standout solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)