Left Menu

Revolutionizing Securities: Hackathon Sparks Innovation

SEBI, BSE, CDSL, NSDL, and KFintech have launched a Securities Market Hackathon during Global Fintech Fest 2025. The event gathers top Indian innovators to create technological solutions to real-world securities market challenges, such as fraud prevention and investor education, enhancing accessibility and efficiency, and offering cash prizes for winning projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:33 IST
Revolutionizing Securities: Hackathon Sparks Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has teamed up with major players like BSE, CDSL, NSDL, and KFintech to unveil the Securities Market Hackathon.

Held at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, this hackathon aims to harness the nation's brightest talents to deliver digital-first solutions that address pressing issues in the securities market.

Participants are tasked with crafting technologies that empower retail investors while boosting transparency, efficiency, and compliance in capital markets, with the added incentive of cash awards for standout solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025