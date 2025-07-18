Tragic Collision in Amroha: School Van and Truck Crash Claims Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district when a school van collided head-on with a pick-up truck. The impact was devastating, resulting in the death of a five-year-old girl and a teacher. Authorities confirmed the incident occurred in the Hasanpur police station area, near the Manota bridge.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar reported that ten children, two teachers, and the van driver suffered injuries and are currently being treated in a hospital. Police promptly arrived at the accident site following the collision.

District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats stated that the crash was reported at around 7:20 am. A case is being registered as investigations continue to determine the cause of the accident.