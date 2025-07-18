Fishy Business: Cannabis Bust in Kerala with Fish Transport Vehicle
Kerala Police arrested two men, Anas and Hakeem, for smuggling 16 kg of cannabis disguised as fish cargo. The bust, orchestrated by Sub Inspector P Jayakrishnan and DANSAF, followed a tip-off, revealing the duo's previous smuggling attempts and Hakeem's criminal past.
In a significant drug bust, Kerala Police apprehended two individuals for attempting to transport 16 kilograms of cannabis hidden within a fish transport vehicle in Edakkara, Malappuram district. The operation was led by Edakkara Sub Inspector P Jayakrishnan, alongside the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
The arrested suspects have been identified as Anas and Hakeem, both aged 42, hailing from Kolathur, Kondotty, and Chirayamanangad, Thrissur, respectively. The arrests were made following a confidential tip received by Malappuram District Police Chief R Viswanadh. Acting swiftly on instructions from Nilambur DYSP Saju K. Abraham, the Edakkara police and DANSAF conducted a joint operation at Muttikkadavu Poochakuthil at 2:00 PM.
Authorities reported that the clandestine operation involved concealing the cannabis within thermocol boxes under layers of genuine fish cargo, originating from Andhra Pradesh. The method had been employed in previous smuggling attempts, as confessed by the accused. Notably, Hakeem has a prior conviction in an attempted murder case. Further inquiries continue, the police stated. (ANI)
