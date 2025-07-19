DMK's Kanimozhi Calls for Unity and Raises Concerns Over Mango Farmers' Plight

In a recent book launch event in Chennai, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, made a compelling call for unity despite differing opinions. She stressed the importance of teaching future generations about Dravidism as a means of overcoming caste and religious divides.

Kanimozhi also shed light on the challenges faced by mango farmers, particularly in Tamil Nadu, in a follow-up to her earlier communication on June 30. She pointed out how the decline in demand from beverage companies, aimed at avoiding higher GST charges, has adversely affected the farmers.

Data revealed that mango pulp in beverages decreased from 20% in 2022 to 11% in 2024 due to hefty GST rates on drinks with over 10% real fruit content. Manufacturers, aiming to lower tax liabilities, have reduced pulp content, opting for 'Fruit-Based Beverages' labels that allow for just 5-10% fruit pulp, impacting mango farmers' incomes.

