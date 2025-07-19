Left Menu

DMK's Kanimozhi Calls for Unity and Raises Concerns Over Mango Farmers' Plight

At a Chennai book event, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi emphasized unity amidst differences and addressed issues facing Tamil Nadu's mango farmers. She highlighted the impact of GST policies on beverage industry demands for mango pulp, leading to significant losses for farmers due to reduced pulp usage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:32 IST
DMK's Kanimozhi Calls for Unity and Raises Concerns Over Mango Farmers' Plight
DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent book launch event in Chennai, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, made a compelling call for unity despite differing opinions. She stressed the importance of teaching future generations about Dravidism as a means of overcoming caste and religious divides.

Kanimozhi also shed light on the challenges faced by mango farmers, particularly in Tamil Nadu, in a follow-up to her earlier communication on June 30. She pointed out how the decline in demand from beverage companies, aimed at avoiding higher GST charges, has adversely affected the farmers.

Data revealed that mango pulp in beverages decreased from 20% in 2022 to 11% in 2024 due to hefty GST rates on drinks with over 10% real fruit content. Manufacturers, aiming to lower tax liabilities, have reduced pulp content, opting for 'Fruit-Based Beverages' labels that allow for just 5-10% fruit pulp, impacting mango farmers' incomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025