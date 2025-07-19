CDS General Chauhan Highlights Tri-Services Synergy at Defence Services Staff College

On Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, visited Tamil Nadu's Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. During his visit, he addressed officers from the 81st Staff Course, permanent college staff, and station officers, delivering insights into military operations and future strategies.

General Chauhan focused on Operation Sindoor, showcasing the pivotal roles of joint forces in successful military operations. Emphasizing synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he encouraged a deeper understanding of military integration and capability development, alongside fostering self-reliance and adapting to transformative military shifts.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant of the DSSC, briefed him on the ongoing training efforts aimed at enhancing inter-service cooperation. With 500 officers, including international students, participating in the 45-week course, efforts are underway to institutionalize joint operations through the Deep Purple Division. General Chauhan also visited the Southern Command, engaging in discussions with Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, recognizing the operational excellence of Southern formations and their joint military coordination.