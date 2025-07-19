Left Menu

CDS General Chauhan Highlights Tri-Services Synergy at Defence Services Staff College

General Anil Chauhan emphasized the importance of Tri-Services synergy during his visit to Tamil Nadu's Defence Services Staff College, highlighting transformative changes in the military. He engaged with officers and the college faculty, focusing on integration, capability development, and joint operations. Earlier, he visited the Southern Command for strategic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:33 IST
CDS General Chauhan Highlights Tri-Services Synergy at Defence Services Staff College
CDS General Anil Chauhan (Photo/Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, visited Tamil Nadu's Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. During his visit, he addressed officers from the 81st Staff Course, permanent college staff, and station officers, delivering insights into military operations and future strategies.

General Chauhan focused on Operation Sindoor, showcasing the pivotal roles of joint forces in successful military operations. Emphasizing synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force, he encouraged a deeper understanding of military integration and capability development, alongside fostering self-reliance and adapting to transformative military shifts.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Commandant of the DSSC, briefed him on the ongoing training efforts aimed at enhancing inter-service cooperation. With 500 officers, including international students, participating in the 45-week course, efforts are underway to institutionalize joint operations through the Deep Purple Division. General Chauhan also visited the Southern Command, engaging in discussions with Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, recognizing the operational excellence of Southern formations and their joint military coordination.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025