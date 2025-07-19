China's Monumental Brahmaputra Dam Project: A Game-Changer with Geopolitical Ripples

China officially commenced the construction of a massive USD 167.8 billion dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet on Saturday, near the Indian border. Premier Li Qiang marked the occasion by attending a groundbreaking ceremony at Nyingchi City, where the dam is expected to become the world's largest infrastructure project.

The ambitious hydropower project will feature five cascade stations and is designed to generate over 300 billion kWh of electricity annually. The development has raised concerns in India and Bangladesh regarding water flow control. China maintains the dam will address local power demands while mainly supplying electricity externally.

Constructed in a seismically active region, the dam promises advanced engineering to accommodate the site's geological challenges. While the project boasts significant energy generation capabilities, it could also impact water releases during geopolitical tensions, raising alarms for its neighbors.