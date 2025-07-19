China's Monumental Brahmaputra Dam Project: A Game-Changer with Geopolitical Ripples
China has initiated construction of an enormous USD 167.8 billion dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, near the Indian border. This ambitious hydropower project, set to surpass the size of China's Three Gorges Dam, raises concern for downstream countries due to potential water flow control and geopolitical implications.
- Country:
- China
China officially commenced the construction of a massive USD 167.8 billion dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet on Saturday, near the Indian border. Premier Li Qiang marked the occasion by attending a groundbreaking ceremony at Nyingchi City, where the dam is expected to become the world's largest infrastructure project.
The ambitious hydropower project will feature five cascade stations and is designed to generate over 300 billion kWh of electricity annually. The development has raised concerns in India and Bangladesh regarding water flow control. China maintains the dam will address local power demands while mainly supplying electricity externally.
Constructed in a seismically active region, the dam promises advanced engineering to accommodate the site's geological challenges. While the project boasts significant energy generation capabilities, it could also impact water releases during geopolitical tensions, raising alarms for its neighbors.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Brahmaputra
- Dam
- Tibet
- India
- Hydropower
- Geopolitical
- River
- Infrastructure
- Electricity
ALSO READ
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.
Today's India is a land of opportunities: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago.
India backs Dalai Lama's position on successor, contradicting China
Indian community's journey in Trinidad and Tobago one of courage: PM Modi