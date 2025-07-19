Odisha Government to Airlift Burn Victim for Advanced Care, Investigation Underway

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the state government will airlift a young burn victim from Puri to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical treatment, following doctors' recommendations. The minor, currently hospitalized in AIIMS Bhubaneswar, has suffered 70 percent burn injuries inflicted by unidentified attackers.

Majhi assured that an investigation is actively proceeding to uncover the motives and individuals behind this brutal act, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring that the culprits face strict legal action. He clarified that while the victim is severely injured, she remains able to communicate, providing crucial information to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Naveen Patnaik, leader of the Biju Janata Dal, has criticized the ruling BJP for the surge in violence against women, citing recent incidents as part of a worrying trend. The attack occurred while the victim was with friends near a riverside in Puri District. Despite her severe injuries, she managed to reach a local house for help and was subsequently hospitalized.