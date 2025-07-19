Left Menu

Security Forces Foil IED Threat in Arunachal Pradesh

A powerful IED was discovered by security personnel in Nongtaw village, Arunachal Pradesh, amid heightened counterinsurgency operations prompted by intelligence reports of ULFA (Independent) presence. Authorities are defusing the device, and security measures have been ramped up in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:51 IST
Security Forces Foil IED Threat in Arunachal Pradesh
Security forces conduct a search in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a significant improvised explosive device (IED) was uncovered in Nongtaw village, located within the Piyong circle of Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh. This discovery comes amidst intensified counterinsurgency operations by security forces in the region, a response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of multiple ULFA (Independent) hit squads.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Arunachal Pradesh Police. The IED was found in proximity to a culvert, with indications suggesting that it might have been intended to target security forces. Earlier intelligence had warned of ULFA (Independent) squads infiltrating the region to execute terror plots ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Officials confirmed that bomb squads have arrived at the site to defuse the explosive device. This incident follows the recent recovery of a substantial arms and ammunition cache by Assam Rifles in Changlang district's Namdapha National Park. With Independence Day approaching, security protocols have been heightened across eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025