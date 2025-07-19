Security Forces Foil IED Threat in Arunachal Pradesh
A powerful IED was discovered by security personnel in Nongtaw village, Arunachal Pradesh, amid heightened counterinsurgency operations prompted by intelligence reports of ULFA (Independent) presence. Authorities are defusing the device, and security measures have been ramped up in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations.
On Saturday, a significant improvised explosive device (IED) was uncovered in Nongtaw village, located within the Piyong circle of Namsai district, Arunachal Pradesh. This discovery comes amidst intensified counterinsurgency operations by security forces in the region, a response to credible intelligence regarding the presence of multiple ULFA (Independent) hit squads.
The operation was a collaborative effort involving the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Arunachal Pradesh Police. The IED was found in proximity to a culvert, with indications suggesting that it might have been intended to target security forces. Earlier intelligence had warned of ULFA (Independent) squads infiltrating the region to execute terror plots ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Officials confirmed that bomb squads have arrived at the site to defuse the explosive device. This incident follows the recent recovery of a substantial arms and ammunition cache by Assam Rifles in Changlang district's Namdapha National Park. With Independence Day approaching, security protocols have been heightened across eastern Arunachal Pradesh.
