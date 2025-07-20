Record-Breaking Amarnath Yatra: Over 2.5 Lakh Pilgrims Visit
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2025. Over 2.51 lakh devotees have undertaken the pilgrimage amid heightened security, despite concerns following the Pahalgam attack. The annual event, concluding on August 9, suggests a record turnout, potentially exceeding 3.5 lakh pilgrims.
On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp near Sonmarg for an evaluation meeting concerning the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2025. Sinha also visited the Baltal Hospital, engaging with patients and assessing the facilities.
The 16th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, numbering 7908, embarked from Jammu under stringent security on July 18. From July 3, over 2.51 lakh pilgrims have visited the sacred Amarnath cave, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope for a record number of pilgrims despite the fear following the April Pahalgam terror attack. The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine will end on August 9, with expectations of exceeding 3.5 lakh attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
