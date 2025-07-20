Sebi Resolves Over 4,000 Investor Grievances in June

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) successfully resolved 4,415 investor complaints through its online platform, SCORES, in June. However, by month's end, 5,107 complaints remained pending, exceeding May's 4,563 unresolved grievances.

The average resolution time in June was recorded at eight days. SCORES enables investors to file and track complaints against companies and intermediaries, which must address issues within 21 days. Unsatisfied investors can escalate complaints through First and Second Level Reviews.

Entities like MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd and Smartowner Capital Growth Trust had complaints unresolved for more than three months as of June 30. Sebi's persistence in complaint resolution underscores their commitment to investor satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)