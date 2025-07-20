Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Urges PM Modi to Protect Bengali Workers

In a plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for urgent action to stop the reported harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers in Maharashtra and Odisha. He asserts that these workers are facing undue harassment simply for speaking Bengali, a language being mistaken for Bangladeshi.

Chowdhury, in his letter, highlighted the plight of these workers, largely daily wage earners, who face detention and physical abuse due to their linguistic and physical resemblance to Bangladeshis. Stressing their contribution as Indian citizens, he urged Modi's intervention to protect their rights.

The Congress leader emphasized the responsibility of the government to safeguard the lives of all citizens, particularly those facing targeted harassment. He has requested instructions be given to the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Union Home Ministry, to ensure the protection of these workers whose livelihoods are at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)