In a relentless overnight assault, Russia unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, resulting in tragic casualties and widespread chaos, authorities reported. The capital city, Kyiv, faced significant upheaval with one death and seven injuries, as flames and destruction swept through key districts.

Residents of Kyiv experienced yet another harrowing night, fleeing to subway stations for shelter as drones illuminated the sky and explosions shattered the peace. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the extensive damage to commercial properties, homes, and a kindergarten, as emergency teams sought to manage the fallout.

In a nationwide assault, Ukraine's air force managed to intercept the majority of the 426 drones and 24 missiles, although substantial hits were reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv, exacerbating the strain on civilian infrastructure. The widespread attack marked the largest offensive on Ukraine since the commencement of hostilities in 2022, driving the nation's resilience to its limits.