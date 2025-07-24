Kerala Government to Distribute Welfare Pensions: July Allocation Details Revealed
Kerala will start distributing welfare pensions for July, with an allocation of Rs 831 crore aimed at benefiting 62 lakh people. Recipients will receive Rs 1,600 each, with funds distributed through bank transfers and cooperative banks. The central government's contribution will also assist 8.46 lakh beneficiaries.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government is set to commence the distribution of welfare pensions for July, with an official announcement by Finance Minister K N Balagopal confirming an allocation of Rs 831 crore.
A total of 62 lakh recipients will receive Rs 1,600 each, with the funds being distributed through direct bank transfers and cooperative banks, ensuring the amount reaches the intended beneficiaries swiftly and efficiently.
The union government has also committed to providing its share of the National Pension Scheme to support 8.46 lakh beneficiaries, with Rs 24.31 crore already sanctioned by the state on an advance basis, facilitating the process through the Public Finance Management System.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak's Next Move: From Politics to Finance
Three persons killed in bridge collapse in Vadodara district: Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Namibia on final leg of his five-nation visit.
Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Historic Namibia Visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Pivotal Eastern Zonal Council Summit in Ranchi