Iran-IAEA Negotiations: A New Chapter in Nuclear Talks

Iran is preparing to re-engage in technical-level discussions regarding its nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to agency head Rafael Grossi.

Amid increased tensions after recent airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, Grossi emphasized the need for transparency from Tehran. The IAEA is advocating for the resumption of inspections, which Iran has restricted citing security concerns. However, Iran has agreed to allow a technical IAEA team to visit, although access to bombed sites remains off-limits.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed Iran's partial cooperation, suggesting both sides might evolutionarily progress from technical talks to higher-level discussions. As Grossi seeks clarity on Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, the potential for comprehensive inspection and negotiations looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)