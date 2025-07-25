Left Menu

Iran-IAEA Negotiations: A New Chapter in Nuclear Talks

Iran and the IAEA are poised to resume technical discussions on Iran's nuclear program, following airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. The IAEA seeks transparency and inspections, though Iran limits access due to security concerns. Talks may progress from technical details to higher-level consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:10 IST
Iran is preparing to re-engage in technical-level discussions regarding its nuclear program with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to agency head Rafael Grossi.

Amid increased tensions after recent airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, Grossi emphasized the need for transparency from Tehran. The IAEA is advocating for the resumption of inspections, which Iran has restricted citing security concerns. However, Iran has agreed to allow a technical IAEA team to visit, although access to bombed sites remains off-limits.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed Iran's partial cooperation, suggesting both sides might evolutionarily progress from technical talks to higher-level discussions. As Grossi seeks clarity on Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, the potential for comprehensive inspection and negotiations looms.

